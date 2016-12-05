The joys of e-filing

Earlier this year, fellow Generation J.D. blogger Scott MacMullan wrote about the mandatory electronic filing in Anne Arundel County and the “blame game” that went along with it. Attorneys have been e-filing in Anne Arundel County since 2014, when the county became the first jurisdiction in Maryland to launch MDEC (Maryland Electronic Courts), the Judiciary’s electronic case management system.

I remember being frustrated with the e-filing requirement two years ago. The case management system seemed to have many problems, and the court clerks were learning the ropes of this technology right alongside the practicing attorneys. Additionally, there was an extra charge in filing fees due to electronic payment, possibly to offset the credit card transaction costs. During the first year, I exchanged several phone calls with the one designated, technologically savvy clerk when filings failed to upload or when new cases kept getting docketed as an “Affidavit Judgment” instead of a “Merit Trial,” or when Glen Burnie trials seemed to get transferred to Annapolis without any notice.

Now, however, I think MDEC has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. Earlier this year, MDEC was given a facelift thanks to an upgraded Odyssey File and Serve. Unlike some senior lawyers I’ve spoken to (including my employer), I now prefer electronic filing to the old-fashioned, snail-mail filing. In fact, in the last few months, new cases filed via snail mail in Baltimore city and county have taken up to a month to be returned to the sender with a case number and Writ of Summons. Anne Arundel County filings, on the other hand, have a very fast turnaround, and a date-stamped copy for most filings can be expected within a few hours or at the most a day or two.

This summer, I had my first experience with the federal e-filing system due to a matter that had to be filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. I felt like a doddering old lady while trying to maneuver through the PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) and CM/ECF (Case Management/Electronic Case Files) system. I would have rather used a typewriter and carbon paper than spend the great amount of time I expended on the phone with the Bankruptcy Court Clerk and reading through the local rules for filing. The CM/ECF system made me grateful for MDEC and its user-friendly web interface – and I am not very technologically savvy, you won’t find me Venmo-ing or Tweeting.

I understand not everyone shares my views on the user-friendliness of MDEC. I have spoken to a few solo practitioners who are seasoned veterans of our trade that have expressed their dislike for the compulsory e-filing due to the costs, equipment (a scanner, for example), and the learning curve that comes with it. They would prefer keeping paper mailings as an option in addition to being able to e-file time sensitive documents.

MDEC has now been launched in the Eastern Shore counties. It is only a matter of time before we have electronic filing in Baltimore city. I am interested in seeing how MDEC is integrated into jurisdictions with a heavy caseload.