Quantcast
Don't Miss

UNCF awards $2M grant to Morgan State

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2016

Morgan State University will receive a $2 million grant from the United Negro College Fund for the implementation of the UNCF Career Pathways Initiative, university officials announced Monday. Morgan State is one of 24 colleges and universities awarded grants totaling $35.3 million. It will work collaboratively with Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University to improve graduates’ ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]