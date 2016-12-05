Quantcast
Under Armour confirms uniform deal with Major League Baseball

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer December 5, 2016

Starting in 2020, Under Armour will be the official uniform provider for Major League Baseball. The Baltimore sports brand announced a 10-year partnership with MLB, confirming reports from October, marking Under Armour's first-ever uniform deal with a professional American league. The partnership includes a deal with Fanatics to sell officially licensed sports merchandise. The announcement ...

