‘Web bugs’ latest tech-worry for lawyers

Alaska Bar Association shoots down practice of tracking emails, documents sent to opposing counsel

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Pat Murphy December 5, 2016

BOSTON – Tech-savvy lawyers may find it irresistibly clever to use secretly embedded “web bugs” to track their emails to opposing counsel, but beware: Such shenanigans probably run afoul of professional rules of conduct. Legal ethicists across the country are abuzz over a recent opinion from the Alaska Bar Association that addresses whether it is permissible ...

