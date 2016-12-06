Quantcast
AMP SYSTEMS, LLC, ET AL. v. AERTIGHT SYSTEMS, INC

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

Civil procedure -- Verdict form -- Separate determinations for each defendant This case originated in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, where the appellee, Aertight Systems, Inc. (“Aertight”), alleged breach of contract and breach of the duty of loyalty against two of its former employees, Adam Albers and Scott Lang, as well as tortious interference ...

