Quantcast
Don't Miss

Be cautious in use of social media, attorneys advised

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 6, 2016

While many lawyers laud the benefits of social media for connecting with potential clients and marketing a law practice, they still must exercise diligence in their online activities, several attorney discipline experts said on Tuesday. At a Maryland State Bar Association-led continuing legal education course called “The Perils of Social Media,” attorney Alvin Frederick and Glenn ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo