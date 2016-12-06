Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra chooses Kjome as CEO

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Tuesday announced the appointment of Peter T. Kjome as president and CEO. Kjome now serves as the president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony and will assume his new duties on Feb. 1. “Peter is exactly the candidate we sought: a proven business leader who, as a classically trained musician, shares our ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]