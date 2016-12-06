Beth LaPenotiere | Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library has appointed Beth LaPenotiere senior administrator, public services. LaPenotiere will be responsible for developing, planning and executing library objectives by implementing programs and activities that support the library’s public service goals.

LaPenotiere has served in leadership positions at Harford County Public Library for the past 15 years. Most recently, she was branch manager of the Bel Air Library, where she supervised a staff of 60 employees, numerous volunteers, a collection of 217,000 items and a circulation of nearly 970,000 items.

She has also served as branch manager for the Abingdon Library and Fallston Library and as assistant library manager of the Parkville Branch of Baltimore County Public Library.

LaPenotiere holds a master’s degree in library science from the University of Maryland, College Park and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Towson University. She is a 2010 graduate of Harford Leadership Academy

