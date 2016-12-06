BRANDON KERRIGAN, a minor by and through his parents and Next Friends, MICHAEL AND KIMBERLY KERRIGAN v. UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION, et al.

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Venue transfer In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Brandon Kerrigan, a minor, and his parents, Michael and Kimberly Kerrigan,1 individually and as Brandon’s next friends, the appellants, brought an action for medical negligence against the appellees, the University of Maryland Medical System Corporation d/b/a University of Maryland Medical Center (“UMMC”) ...