Baltimore businesses optimistic about Pugh, admit tough work ahead

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 6, 2016

Mayor Catherine Pugh officially took over as Baltimore’s chief executive on Tuesday at a time when cranes dot the skyline as physical proof of investment in Charm City. But Baltimore remains a recovering industrial town that struggles with poverty and crime, a fact the new mayor acknowledged during her inauguration. During her speech at the War Memorial Building ...

