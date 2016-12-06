Quantcast
CHARLES EDWARD GIBSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Sex offense and assault Charles Gibson, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of three counts each of both first-degree sex offense and second-degree sex offense; four counts each of both first-degree assault and second-degree assault; and one count of ...

