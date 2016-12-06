Sign up for The Daily Record’s FLSA webinar. It’s free.

The Daily Record is holding a webinar about what’s coming up after a federal judge struck down a change to the Federal Labor Standards Act that would have resulted in more workers becoming eligible for overtime pay.

The new overtime rules are in limbo, but employers still need to pay attention to other changes in federal labor law.

Beyond the FLSA ruling – What’s next? features these panelists:

Harriet Cooperman, partner, Saul Ewing LLP

Melissa Calhoon Jones, counsel, Tydings & Rosenberg LLP

Gregg C. Greenberg, partner, Zipin, Amster, & Greenberg LLC

The webinar is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

