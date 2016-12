The Y in Central Maryland has hired Dana Hotra as a grants manager. Hotra will oversee the Y’s mission-critical grant work inclusive of researching, writing and ensuring compliance of all grants. Hotra brings more than 20 years of experience in a multitude of fields to the Y, including grants management, program management, development and health sciences.

