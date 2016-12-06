Quantcast
Evergreen Health names new chief sales officer

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

Evergreen Health announced Tuesday that it has named Dustin Plantholt as its chief sales officer. "Dustin's wide range of high-level experience, his knowledge of the Maryland health insurance industry, and his incredible energy and enthusiasm will be enormous assets for Evergreen Health.  I'm thrilled that he has joined our team," said Dr. Peter Beilenson, CEO of Evergreen Health. Before joining Evergreen ...

