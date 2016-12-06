Featured Mover | Janet Uthman, Comcast

Janet Uthman, the vice president of inclusion and multicultural marketing for the northeast division of Comcast, was named to Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 in the “Corporate Crowns” category. The 2016 Ebony Power 100 celebrates the world’s most inspiring African-Americans. Ebony Magazine will recognize all award recipients during a ceremony Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.

Uthman is in charge of planning diversity and inclusion efforts and multicultural marketing strategy across 14 northeastern states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia. With more than 19 years of marketing leadership, Uthman continues to lead efforts to increase awareness and adoption among diverse multicultural consumers.

Before joining Comcast, Uthman was a corporate marketing director with Black Entertainment Television and a regional sales director with the Disney Channel. She is also a national board member of the National Black MBA Association.

ABOUT JANET UTHMAN

Resides in:

Locust Point neighborhood of Baltimore

Education:

Masters of Business Administration in Marketing from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Finance from UC Berkeley.

If you had not chosen marketing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I had not chosen marketing as a profession, I would have loved to have been a producer. I took a few classes in the producers program at UCLA. It would have been amazing to make more films for diverse audiences.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was a trip to Italy! It was the perfect vacation – a mix of education, stunning sights, great shopping and wine.

When I want to relax, I … :

When I want to relax, I go home to visit my parents in Nevada. There is no place like home!

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “The Art of Happiness.” Each day I make sure to count my blessings!

Favorite quotation:

Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” In my role as vice president of inclusion and multicultural marketing for Comcast, I’m doing my best to ensure every employee has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.