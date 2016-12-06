Quantcast
Don't Miss

Indiana Tech trustees select Md. university’s dean as next president

By: Associated Press December 6, 2016

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Tech says its board of trustees has selected Karl W. Einolf to be the next president of the Fort Wayne-based school. Einoff, whose selection was announced Monday, currently is dean of the Richard J. Bolte Sr. School of Business at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He also served as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]