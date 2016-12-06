Quantcast
Johns Hopkins study puts new spin on baseball batting stats

By: Associated Press December 6, 2016

A Johns Hopkins University study is putting a new spin on baseball statistics. The university said in a statement Monday that the study appears to be the first to analyze hitters' performance when it doesn't matter, because their team is either hopelessly behind or victory is virtually assured. One of the authors, Anton Dahbura, is a computer ...

