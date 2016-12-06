Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. board outlines waiver policy on post-Labor Day school starts

By: Associated Press December 6, 2016

The Maryland State Board of Education has set guidelines for considering waivers to post-Labor Day school starts under Gov. Larry Hogan's recent executive order. The board announced the guidelines Monday. Local boards will have to demonstrate they've met at least one compelling justification outlined in the governor's order. They also will have to have conducted at least ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]