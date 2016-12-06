Quantcast
Aquarium chooses Md. firms for new animal care and rescue facility

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

The National Aquarium has chosen design and construction firms based in Baltimore for an animal care facility they plan to open in 2018. Design Collective Inc. is leading the architectural design and construction administration, and Plano-Coudon LLC will head construction management of the new Animal Care and Rescue Center at a 50,000-square-foot property at 9901 East Fayette Street ...

