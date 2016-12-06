Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. IT firm signs federal and state reseller agreement

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

Columbia-based White Rook Technologies, a professional team of consultants and engineers who specialize in IT operations, signed a certified reseller agreement with Apeiron Data Systems, company officials announced Tuesday. The agreement enables White Rook to resell and integrate the ADS1000 to Federal and State customers looking to consolidate their storage environments and leverage the performance advantages ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]