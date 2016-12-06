Pa. law firm opens office in Frederick

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A central Pennsylvania-based law firm has opened a new office in Frederick. McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC has more than 130 lawyers and is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The full-service law firm, which represents corporations, associations, institutions and individuals, also has offices in Lancaster, State College and Scranton, as well as Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. “This move ...