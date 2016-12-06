Quantcast
Don't Miss

Pa. law firm opens office in Frederick

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2016

A central Pennsylvania-based law firm has opened a new office in Frederick. McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC has more than 130 lawyers and is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The full-service law firm, which represents corporations, associations, institutions and individuals, also has offices in Lancaster, State College and Scranton, as well as Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. “This move ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]