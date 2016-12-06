Scott Weaver | APGFCU

Scott Weaver has joined Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union as senior vice president of mortgage lending. While the credit union was originally chartered to serve Aberdeen Proving Ground, the charter was expanded in 2003 when APGFCU became a community credit union serving everyone in Harford and Cecil counties. Weaver brings more than 28 years of experience to APGFCU. Most recently, he spent 24 years at PeoplesBank, headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, as chief credit officer.

