Steven M. Klepper | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham appellate attorney Steven M. Klepper has been appointed chair of the Appellate Practice Committee of the Maryland State Bar Association Section of Litigation. Klepper takes over from longtime chair, Andrew Baida, who himself took over from Court of Special Appeals Judge Kevin Arthur, formerly a principal with Kramon & Graham.

Since 2013, he has served as editor-in-chief of the Maryland Appellate Blog, for which he received the Section of Litigation Chair’s Award for Exceptional Service in 2014.

A lead attorney in Kramon & Graham’s appellate practice, Klepper has extensive experience handling civil and criminal cases before federal and state appellate courts. He has successfully advocated for clients in complex multi-million-dollar matters involving litigation, insurance coverage, real estate, business torts, employment, liability, and constitutional and civil rights.

