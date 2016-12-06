The motions hearing briefcase

As a young(er) attorney, the urge to over-pack my briefcase for a motions hearing was strong. I felt my anxiety tamped down if I had every conceivable supply, document and book under the sun. Alas, my stylish rolling briefcase has size constraints.

While by no means are the contents of my hearing briefcase the definitive guide, I have developed a packing plan for my briefcase that has worked fairly well and rarely left me bereft of something necessary. For the benefit of newer attorneys, as I prepare for a hearing on a petition filed in an estate and trust matter, here is a checklist of what I have in my motions hearing briefcase (feel free to add anything else in your briefcase in the comments section):

A hearing binder with:

My petition, affidavits of service (if applicable), and any responses filed. Were this a typical motion, I would have the principal motion and any replies, responses, or cross-motions.

A printout of the case docket with applicable docket entries highlighted.

An outline of my primary talking points for the hearing. If you are the moving party, I recommend a “30,000-foot view” introduction that explains the procedural status of the motion, the relief you are seeking, why you are seeking the relief, and why you believe it is within the Court’s authority and justified under the circumstances to grant your relief. From there, it does little use to prepare additional talking points because it will depend upon how the judge wishes to conduct the hearing. You should focus on key points that you anticipate needing to make in argument and in rebuttal.

Copies of any exhibits I may introduce into evidence with pertinent parts highlighted.

Copies of the pertinent Maryland Rules of Procedure and sections of the Estates and Trusts Article with key provisions highlighted. Rather than schlep the entire volumes of the Maryland Rules and the Estates and Trusts Article, in the interest of space, I will print out the pertinent rules and place these rules in my binder. Although the legal authority for this particular motion is exclusively statute and rule-based, if there were cases that had particular bearing on my petition, I would print these cases out and highlight the pertinent portions.

An expandable Redweld file folder with:

Enough copies of the exhibits in my hearing binder for: (i) opposing counsel; (ii) my client; (iii) the witness (if applicable); and, (iv) the judge. Go broad here. Bring the universe of possible exhibits which may be at play. If you worry about killing too many trees, there is always the recycle bin or shredder for exhibits that you don’t need.

If applicable, copies of any principal cases with pertinent portions highlighted. It may be wise to offer copies of the cases to the judge. If the judge accepts copies, it is good practice to also have a copy for opposing counsel under the theory that anything you hand to the judge should also go to opposing counsel.

Supplies:

Pens: blue, red, black

A highlighter

Assorted paper clips in Ziploc bag

Two legal pads

Exhibit stickers

Post-It stickies

My iPhone with my calendar up to date (if I end up getting bumped or postponed or carried over) and the Maryland Law Help app.

Business cards (not for marketing, but to hand to the clerk if she is kind enough to offer to email a copy of an order).

Good luck at your hearing! And remember that, no matter how stylish your outfit, the rolling briefcase is what completes the look.