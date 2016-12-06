Transamerica to lay off 800 in US; about 35 in Baltimore affected

Insurance and financial services firm Transamerica is planning to lay off about 800 workers in America next year, with most of those job cuts happening outside of Maryland. Transamerica last week told the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that it planned to lay off about 35 workers, starting Feb. 3, 2017, at its headquarters on Light ...