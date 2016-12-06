Quantcast
UMCP grad, vet, author who advocated for vets, dies

By: Associated Press Betsy Blaney December 6, 2016

LUBBOCK, Texas — Luis Carlos Montalvan, a decorated Iraq war veteran who became a strong critic of the war and wrote a best-selling book about it, has died in El Paso. He was 43. Montalvan was found in a hotel room in downtown El Paso late Friday, El Paso police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said Monday. The medical ...

