Wayne A. Horrell | Unified Community Connections

Unified Community Connections , a nonprofit agency serving children and adults with disabilities throughout Maryland, named Wayne A. Horrell to its board of directors. Horrell has 34 years of experience in the health care field.

Prior to his retirement, Horrell served as the president and CEO of Community Health Charities of Maryland and Delaware. Previous positions include corporate vice president of planning and business development for LifeBridge Health, senior vice president of Northwest Hospital Center and director of planning and marketing at Citizens General Hospital in Pennsylvania.

He has also served as adjunct faculty for the MBA program at Hood College. Horrell began his career as an English teacher and department chair of Blairsville Senior High School in Pennsylvania.

