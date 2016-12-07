Quantcast
Baltimore Community Lending to move to Lion Brothers Building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 7, 2016

Baltimore Community Lending is set to become one of the first tenants at the historic Lion Brothers Building in January. Baltimore Community Lending’s lease of 3,449 square feet was announced in August along with Enterprise Community Partners leasing 8,318 square feet and University of Maryland Baltimore County Intermedia and Digital Arts graduate program leasing 5,935 square ...

