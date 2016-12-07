Quantcast
Don't Miss

Daraius Irani | Towson University

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2016

dirani-daraius-towson-universityDaraius Irani, Ph.D., Towson University’s vice president of innovation and applied research, completed Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its leaders. Irani is a resident of Ellicott City.

Leadership Maryland honored Irani and the entire Class of 2016 at its 24th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel..

Irani was one of 49 applicants chosen by a selection committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2016 reflected a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]