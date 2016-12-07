Daraius Irani | Towson University

Daraius Irani, Ph.D., Towson University’s vice president of innovation and applied research, completed Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its leaders. Irani is a resident of Ellicott City.

Leadership Maryland honored Irani and the entire Class of 2016 at its 24th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel..

Irani was one of 49 applicants chosen by a selection committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2016 reflected a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.

