Diane Devaney | Devaney & Associates

Diane Devaney, the president of Devaney & Associates.completed the professional development program with Leadership Maryland, a program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Devaney, a resident of Sykesville, and the entire Class of 2016 at its 24th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Devaney was one of 49 applicants chosen by a selection committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2016 reflected a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.

