Quantcast
Don't Miss

Earth Networks buys developer, announces DIY energy sensor

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor December 7, 2016

Germantown-based Earth Networks Inc., which monitors weather, lightning and greenhouse gas, has acquired a California company and is using its name for its new division for next-generation energy intelligence technologies. Earth Networks bought Whisker Labs, a startup based in Oakland, California, which develops energy-sensing hardware and software. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The division's first product is a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]