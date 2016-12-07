East Baltimore church looking for secular salvation

Share this: Email

Properties to watch in Maryland Address: 1401 E. North Ave., Baltimore Property type: Special purpose Built: Unknown Building size: 13,212 square feet Listing price: $399,000 Contact: Douglas Kington broker/co-owner RE/Max Commercial, 410-630-1240; doug@crelogic.net This gothic-style church in east Baltimore could be the latest in a trend of former religious buildings finding a new secular use. In recent years it’s not unheard of for ...