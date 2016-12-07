Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

COOL SPACE

Properties to watch in Maryland

East Baltimore church looking for secular salvation

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 7, 2016

Properties to watch in Maryland Address: 1401 E. North Ave., Baltimore Property type: Special purpose Built: Unknown Building size: 13,212 square feet Listing price: $399,000 Contact: Douglas Kington broker/co-owner RE/Max Commercial, 410-630-1240; doug@crelogic.net This gothic-style church in east Baltimore could be the latest in a trend of former religious buildings finding a new secular use. In recent years it’s not unheard of for ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]