Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan offers Md. paid sick leave proposal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 7, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Employees of businesses with 50 or more workers could be eligible for paid sick leave under a proposal announced Wednesday by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan, who has previously not taken a position on the issue since taking office in 2015, said legislative inaction on the issue and concerns for the business community necessitated him ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]