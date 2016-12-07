Quantcast
Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Dec. 8, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2016

Court of Appeals Landlord Tenant Law, Summary ejectment: Judgment of the circuit court in favor of landlord in summary ejectment action reversed because, where tenant asked for an offset based upon her refusal to pay rent due to defects in the property, tenant was not required to present her evidence and contentions under the rent escrow ...

