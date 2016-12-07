Quantcast
Don't Miss

Garrett County begins review of 10-year comprehensive plan

By: Associated Press December 7, 2016

OAKLAND — Garrett County officials are launching a review of the county's comprehensive plan, which was last updated in 2008. The planning commission begins the process Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. The resulting document will have implications for both Deep Creek Lake tourism and for expanded natural gas production if the state permits the drilling technique known as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]