Pageant finale set for MGM National Harbor in its first month

The final competition of an international pageant is set to be held at MGM National Harbor in its first month of operation. The Miss World Finale is set for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the venue's theater. The Miss World competition was established in 1951. This year, it features competitors from 119 nations. Last year's competition final was held at ...