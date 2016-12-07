Quantcast
Md. software firm adds container analysis capability

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2016

A Maryland software supply chain automation firm has added a new analytical capability to its software. Some rapid software development processes use the concept of containers, or a common set of building blocks of code. Fulton-based Sonatype Inc. says its new LifeCycle Container Analysis feature lets users of its Nexus Lifecycle product examine the quality and security of software within containers ...

