Md. nonprofit addressing link between financial struggles, emotional health

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer December 7, 2016

Guidewell Financial is partnering with University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Social Work to offer free, in-house social work services to address the connection between personal finance and emotional health. “It was a need that we identified within this population that’s dealing with high levels of stress,” said Devon Hyde, the Catonsville-based nonprofit's director of business ...

