Mohan Suntha | U. of Md. Medical Center

Mohan Suntha, MD, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center, was being honored with the Health Services Leadership Award by the Boy Scouts of America Baltimore Area Council. The Health Services Leadership Award is presented annually to community leaders in the health care field. Suntha was honored for his commitment and contributions to improving the quality of life in Baltimore and the surrounding counties. Suntha attained the rank of Eagle Scout while in Boy Scouts, the highest rank in the Boy Scout program.

