Retiring Sen. Mikulski to give speech summarizing service

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Retiring Sen. Barbara Mikulski will be summarizing her service on the Senate floor. The Maryland Democrat is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Mikulski, who is 80, is retiring after 30 years in the Senate. She is the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress. She was first elected to the House of ...