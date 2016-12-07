Quantcast
Retiring Sen. Mikulski to give speech summarizing service

By: Associated Press December 7, 2016

WASHINGTON — Retiring Sen. Barbara Mikulski will be summarizing her service on the Senate floor. The Maryland Democrat is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Mikulski, who is 80, is retiring after 30 years in the Senate. She is the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress. She was first elected to the House of ...

