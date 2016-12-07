NGKF’s Abramson: Baltimore faces creative space crunch

Share this: Email

Baltimore’s commercial real estate market is expected to continue to gain momentum in 2017, but there’s a need for investment in developing state-of-the-art creative space along the waterfront, according to Christopher Abramson, managing executive director of NGKF Capital Market’s Baltimore office. Abramson pointed out the success of the city’s multifamily market and the city’s ability to ...