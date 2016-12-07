Senior Examiner/Examiner-in-Charge I/II

The MIA’s Examination and Audit Division is recruiting for a position at the Senior Insurance Examiner or Examiner-in-Charge I/II level. The EIC I and the EIC II positions are differentiated on the basis that the EIC I generally functions as the Examiner-in-Charge on financial examinations of medium-sized companies and the EIC II generally functions as the Examiner-in-Charge on the largest and most complex financial examinations. The ability to travel nationally for extended periods is required for all Examiner positions.

For more information, please access the following link:

https://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=16&R2=009643&R3=0001