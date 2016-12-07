Quantcast
Sinai Hospital President Perry to leave for NJ post

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2016

LifeBridge Health Executive Vice President and Sinai Hospital President Amy Perry will soon leave the organization for a new position with New Jersey-based provider Atlantic Health, where she will assume the position of CEO of the hospital division and senior vice president of integrated care delivery. LifeBridge Health CEO Neil Meltzer said Perry has made significant ...

