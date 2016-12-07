UM Carey Law, OPM partner to offer discount for federal employees

Federal employees and their spouses who are admitted to the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law’s master of science in law program or master of laws program will receive a 10 percent tuition discount under an agreement between the law school and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, UM Carey Law announced Tuesday.

“Our alliance with OPM provides federal employees and their spouses access to our MSL program, specifically designed for professionals who want, or need, to increase their knowledge of law, policy and regulations in their area of specialization,” UM Carey Law Dean Donald Tobin said in a statement. “In addition, lawyers working in the federal government will also have access to our LL.M. program and may focus their academic work in the same or other areas of law.”

The law school’s MSL degree, which launched last year, is a part-time, two-year evening program offering concentrations in crisis management law, cybersecurity law, patent law, environmental law and health care law. The LL.M. degree provides advanced legal education for students who already have a J.D. or have a law degree from another country.

“This effort will also help agencies across government close critical skills gaps, enabling the Federal workforce to fulfill its mission to serve the American people more efficiently and effectively every single day,” said Beth F. Cobert, OPM acting director, in a statement.

The discount will be awarded in the form of a federal employee grant, and federal employees and their spouses who are currently enrolled in the MSL or LL.M. programs will be eligible for the discount once they submit required documentation to UM Carey Law.