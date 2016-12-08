Antonio “Tony” Coffield Sr. | Community Assistance Network

Antonio “Tony” Coffield Sr., the executive director of the Baltimore County-based Community Assistance Network Inc., graduated from Leadership Maryland in the Class of 2016.

Coffield recently completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders and the Ellicott City resident was recognized along with the entire Class of 2016 at Leadership Maryland’s 24th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Coffield was one of 49 applicants chosen by a selection committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

