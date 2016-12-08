Betamore expanding, launching initiatives at City Garage

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Betamore, a co-working space, incubator and campus for technology and entrepreneurship, announced Thursday it is partnering with Sagamore Ventures to establish a number of initiatives in the Port Covington startup hub City Garage. Sagamore Ventures and Betamore have previously worked together to organize Beta City, Baltimore’s largest tech event hosted in City Garage. Now they are partnering again ...