Quantcast
Don't Miss

Betamore expanding, launching initiatives at City Garage

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2016

  Betamore, a co-working space, incubator and campus for technology and entrepreneurship, announced Thursday it is partnering with Sagamore Ventures to establish a number of initiatives in the Port Covington startup hub City Garage. Sagamore Ventures and Betamore have previously worked together to organize Beta City, Baltimore’s largest tech event hosted in City Garage. Now they are partnering again ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]