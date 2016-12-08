Quantcast
Cecil County state’s attorney tried for indecent exposure

By: Associated Press December 8, 2016

SNOW HILL — A Maryland judge is holding a trial for a county prosecutor charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Thursday's trial in Worcester County follows the arrest of Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III in June after police responded to a report of a nude man on an Ocean City hotel balcony. Rollins was ...

