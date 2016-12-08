Chip DiPaula, Michelle A. Gourdine, M.D., Louis P. Jenkins Jr., Esq., Robert “Bob” D. Rauch, P.E. and Antonio P. Salazar | UMMS

Chip DiPaula, Michelle A. Gourdine, M.D., Louis P. Jenkins Jr., Esq., Robert “Bob” D. Rauch, P.E. and Antonio P. Salazar, Esq. have been named to the University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors.

DiPaula’s career includes several leadership positions in state government, including chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. and secretary of the Maryland Department of Budget and Management. He also served as the chief executive officer and assistant convention manager for the Republican National Conventions in Philadelphia and San Diego. DiPaula currently serves as co-founder of Flywheel Digital, a digital marketing and sales agency.

Gourdine is a pediatrician and CEO of Michelle Gourdine & Associates LLC, a health care consulting firm. She serves as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and also as a member of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Gourdine formerly served as deputy secretary of Maryland’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and as Health Commissioner for Baltimore County. She is also the author of the book, “Reclaiming Our Health: A Guide to African American Wellness.”

The principal of Jenkins Law Firm LLC in La Plata, concentrating in real estate transactions and civil litigation since 2007, Jenkins has served as a member of the board of directors of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, a member hospital of the University of Maryland Medical System. In addition to his private law practice, Jenkins serves on the board of directors of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a Maryland chartered bank.

Rauch is a principal with the civil engineering and construction management firm RAUCH Inc. and serves as a member of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Rauch also serves on the University of Maryland Civil Engineering Board of Visitors and the Talbot County Historical Society Board of Directors. Prior to moving to the private sector, Rauch served with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and as Director of Public Works for Talbot County.

Salazar has more than 25 years of commercial banking, transactional and work-out experience and currently heads the banking and financial institutions practice at Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC, where his practice areas include banking law, commercial financing transactions, loan restructurings and work-outs, real estate and general business law and transactions. Salazar has also served as the deputy general counsel of a large regional mid-Atlantic bank as well as for a large regional law firm in the District of Columbia.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.