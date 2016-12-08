Christopher W. Raimund | Offit Kurman

Christopher W. Raimund has joined Offit Kurman as a principal in the firm’s intellectual property practice.

Raimund practices in all aspects of intellectual property law, including patent and trademark prosecution and ex parte and inter partes patent proceedings, including patent reexamination and interference proceedings.

Raimund has prepared and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications in a variety of technological fields including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, semiconductors, semiconductor processing, software and biotechnology. He has also drafted numerous patent opinions, including patentability, non-infringement, and freedom-to-operate opinions abd also has worked extensively on patent reexamination proceedings, both ex parte and inter partes and has been involved in a number of patent interference proceedings.

