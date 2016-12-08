Claims for US unemployment aid drop by 10,000 to 258,000

Share this: Email

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans signed up for unemployment benefits last week, another sign of a healthy U.S. job market. The Labor Department says weekly claims for jobless aid slid by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 258,000. The less-volatile four-week average rose by 1,000 to 252,500. Claims have come in below 300,000 for 92 straight weeks, longest such ...